Report: Burnley keen on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, willing to offer a player

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Burnley are interested in securing the services of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, and are willing to include one of their players in a deal.
BURNLEY. Tried a player swap deal for Kalvin Phillips at LEEDS. Matej Vydra the poss swap. Turned down so far. But expect another nibble.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 4, 2019
It’s believed that Czech striker Matej Vydra has been offered to the Elland Road outfit in exchange for the in-demand midfielder, but the Whites have already turned Burnley down.
Aston Villa are also keen on Phillips and have reportedly tabled a £15 million bid – one Leeds have since knocked back.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are holding out for £30 million, as they believe they will detract suitors, but they risk losing the 23-year-old for nothing next summer as he is now into the last year of his current contract.
Leeds have offered him a new deal, but he is yet to put pen to paper, and with just four days left in the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see what happens.
The Whites are in need of another striker with Kemar Roofe likely to join Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht, and while Burnley are ready to offer them one, they don’t appear particularly keen on a striker who scored twice in 17 appearances last term.
The 27-year-old Vydra scored 21 goals in 40 Championship games for Derby County in 2017–18, though, and has proven himself at that level with 36 goals in 83 league games to his name for Watford during two loan stints.