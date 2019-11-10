Report: Burnley keen on January move for Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton

According to The Scottish Sun, Burnley are keen on a January move for Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, and are readying a £1 million bid.
The Israeli has few months left on his current deal, and the Hoops could decide to cash in come winter to prevent losing him for nothing next summer.
Bitton would love to stay at Parkhead, and manager Neil Lennon is also hoping to hold on to a quality squad player that has featured in both central defence and midfield for his side this term, but it remains to be seen if the club have him in their plans going forward.
Since joining Celtic from Ashdod in 2013, Bitton has won 13 major honours, featuring in 192 games and scoring 12 times.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche reckons he has enough quality to help provide needed cover for his side, and the Premier League could be too attractive for him to turn down.
The 28-year-old replaced injured right-back Hatem Abd Elhamed in the closing stages of Thursday’s Europa League victory against Lazio, and can always come handy in such moments for Celtic going forward, but could now seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.