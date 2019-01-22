Report: Burnley considering £15m move for Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Burnley are showing an interest in signing Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen, in the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined Spurs in 2016 for a reported fee of £17m. However, he has failed to justify his price tag and does not feature in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
The Dutch international, who has 17 caps for his country, has played three games in Premier League Two; this includes the two last week, where he has scored once, and made two assists.
Spurs are without Harry Kane, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but Pochettino is still looking to offload Janssen.
He has turned down a loan move to Sevilla and wants a permanent move. There have been interests from China and clubs in the MLS, but surely, an offer to continue his career in the Premier League could be too tempting for him to reject outright.
Burnley have struggled badly this season with Sean Dyche’s side currently find themselves 16th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.