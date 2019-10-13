Report: Bristol City keen on January move for Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is yet to start a Championship game for Leeds United since moving to Elland Road on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day.
The Athletic’s Phil Hay recently claimed head coach Marcelo Bielsa is yet to fully embrace the youngster, with Patrick Bamford still firmly his first-choice striker.
While Nketiah has seven league appearances for Leeds thus far, Arsenal want him to get regular first-team action and do have the option to recall him in January, according to The Sun.
The newspaper claims Bristol City are ready to come after his services in January after missing out on him during the summer.
Leeds beat them and other Championship suitors to the signature of the youngster during the summer, but could lose him at the turn of the year if regular playing minutes and a place in the starting XI can be guaranteed at Ashton Gate.
Nketiah has shown he is capable of delivering, scoring four times in nine games for the Whites.
However, Bielsa doesn’t have a place for two strikers in his starting line-up, and that decision could force Arsenal’s hands, handing Bristol a massive boost.
Both clubs have secured 20 points from their opening 11 games of the campaign and will need lots of goals and points to secure Premier League promotion at the end of the season.
Nketiah is more than capable of helping either side achieve that, and it will be interesting to see where he is playing by February.