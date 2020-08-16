Report: Brighton’s plan regarding Leeds and Chelsea target Ben White

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will make a decision on the future of Leeds United and Chelsea target Ben White after pre-season, according to The Sun.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Leeds – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – want to sign White on a permanent contract this summer, with the 22-year-old defender having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the Whites.





Chelsea, who finished in the top four of the Premier League table this season and will play in the Champions League in 2020-21, are also interested in the 22-year-old, according to the report.

The Sun has claimed that Brighton manager Potter will make a decision on whether to hand the defender a new deal after watching him in pre-season.

The report has added that the player himself is stalling on committing his long-term future to the Seagulls.

Stats

According to WhoScored, White made 46 appearances in the Championship for Leeds during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The defender would be a brilliant signing for Leeds or for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.