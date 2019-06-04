Report: Brighton weighing up raid on Rangers duo James Tavernier and Glen Kamara

Glasgow Rangers defender James Tavernier has been attracting interest from the Premier League but the Ibrox club have no plans to sell him.
According to reports from TEAMtalk, Brighton are set to make a double bid for Rangers duo James Tavernier and Glen Kamara in the summer transfer window.
The Gers pair impressed last season under Steven Gerrard. Brighton have become the latest side to have shown interest in Tavernier.
Kamara joined the Ibrox club during the January transfer window, but Brighton boss Graham Potter wants to sign both of them.
However, Rangers have no intentions of selling them at the moment.
SL’s verdict
The interest in Tavernier does not come as a big surprise.
The 27-year-old defender has enjoyed a phenomenal 2018-19 season, scoring 17 goals and providing 20 assists in all competitions.
According to recent reports from Football Insider, Aston Villa are also looking to lure him away from Ibrox this summer as Dean Smith is keen to add a solid right-back to his ranks.
Villa could make a formal approach for him following their promotion to the Premier League, but it seems they have competition here for Tavernier’s signing.
Ideally, Rangers would love to keep hold of their club skipper. However, if Tavernier wishes to join any Premier League side, the Gers should demand a high transfer fee for him.