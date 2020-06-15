Report: Brighton planning move for Rangers defender James Tavernier

Rangers defender James Tavernier is on the radar of Brighton and Hove Albion, according to 90min.

It has been reported that Premier League club Brighton are lining up for a move for the Rangers right-back.





The report has claimed that the Seagulls will also make a move for Tavernier’s younger brother, Marcus Tavernier, who plays as a winger and is on the books of Middlesbrough in the Championship in England at the moment.

It has been claimed that Brighton will make the moves regardless of which division they are in next season, although they are confident of avoiding the dreaded drop to the Championship and will stay in the Premier League.

Rangers stay?

Tavernier has not had the best of times this season, as the Rangers right-back failed to convert penalties and was also a bit shaky at the back.

However, the right-back is a key figure in manager Steven Gerrard’s side, and it is hard to see Rangers sanction a move for him this summer.

After all, Rangers will be determined to win the Scottish Premiership title next season and stop their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from making it 10 league titles in a row.

According to WhoScored, Tavernier scored three goals in 24 Scottish Premiership matches for Rangers this season, and also provided one assist in nine Europa League games for the Gers.