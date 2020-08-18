Report: Brighton & Hove Albion want £55 million for Leeds United target Ben White

According to Sunday Times and Daily Record journalist Duncan Castles, Brighton & Hove Albion want £55 million for Leeds United target Ben White.

The 22-year-old played every minute of the Whites’ Championship campaign while on loan at Elland Road last term, helping them to keep 22 clean sheets and weighing in with a goal and an assist.





White’s form has attracted both Liverpool and Chelsea, but the centre-back wants to play for Leeds after helping them seal Premier League promotion.

Brighton have already knocked back three bids from Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and if they will return with an improved offer remains to be seen.

• Kylian + Villainhttps://t.co/TYVmObVLJf pic.twitter.com/5OX1RI4Bac — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) August 18, 2020

“Ben White is a fascinating case here. He’s a 22-year-old, hasn’t played a single game in the Premier League, hasn’t played a competitive game for his parent club Brighton. But he has Liverpool, Chelsea interested and other top English clubs looking at him. Leeds have made three bids so far, and they have had all of it rejected so far,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“First one £18.5 million, second one £23 million and third one £30 million. He is one of the players Frank Lampard will look at to strengthen his defence. I understand that the figure Brighton will be looking at to sell him is £55 million or more. Which is a remarkable fee for a player who has zero Premier League experience.”

Leeds won’t be able to pay that much for White as owner Andrea Radrizzani has reportedly made around £50 million in transfer funds available for Bielsa this summer.