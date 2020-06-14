Report: Brendan Rodgers willing to sell Kelechi Iheanacho to sign Odsonne Edouard

According to The Daily Mail, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is ready to sell Kelechi Iheanacho to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Celtic value Edouard at £35 million, and that Leicester are planning to sell fellow striker Iheanacho for £20 million to fund a move for the Frenchman this summer.





Good signing for Leicester City?

Rodgers worked with Edouard when he was in charge of Celtic, and the former Liverpool manager will know all about the former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

The 22-year-old scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Hoops this season, according to The Daily Mail, and his all-round game is suited for clubs in the Premier League.

Iheanacho is a good striker, but the former Manchester City man has not been very prolific.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old striker has made seven starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Leicester so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Stay or leave?

While Leicester could end up in the Champions League next season, Celtic are aiming to make it 10 league titles in a row in 2020-21, and that could be a huge incentive for Edouard to stay at Celtic Park.