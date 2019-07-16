Report: Brazilian right-back Dani Alves wants £200k-a-week to join Arsenal ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

According to SunSport, a move to Arsenal this summer appeals most to former Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves ahead of switches to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
The 36-year-old left the Parc des Princes last month after rejecting their offer of a one-year extension as he wanted a two-year contract, and he is looking for a new club.
Alves is relishing the chance to finally play in the English Premier League after a 43-trophy-laden career for clubs and country, and is eyeing a reunion with manager Unai Emery, provided the Gunners can meet his £200k-a-week wages demand.
Tottenham were earlier linked with an interest, with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen on the huge experience of the Brazilian.
Spurs want a new right-back with Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier likely to leave this summer, and they have contacted Alves.
However, it’s unlikely that they are ready to pay him what he is asking for.
The former Barcelona star brings loads of experience and quality to the table, and snapping him up ahead of Tottenham and City will be massive for Arsenal.
Alves earned £230k-a-week at PSG, and is only willing to take a slight pay-cut to join his next club.
If that will be Arsenal remains to be seen.