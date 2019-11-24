Blog Teams West Ham Report: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe could be interested in replacing Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham United

24 November, 2019 Bournemouth, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

According to West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe could be interested in replacing boss Manuel Pellegrini should the Chilean leave the London Stadium.

The Hammers have picked up just two points in their last seven Premier League games having lost five of them, and the manager’s job is under threat.

West Ham are just two places and three points above the drop zone, and their upcoming tough run of games could see them fighting relegation come Christmas.

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been linked with the job, while The Guardian – who also says Howe is on West Ham’s radar – claims former Brighton manager Chris Hughton is under consideration, while Burnley’s Sean Dyche would be interested in speaking to the east London club.

Howe, 41, has turned the Cherries to Premier League mainstays since leading them to promotion in 2015, and he was linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday.

Many reckon he has what it takes to manage the Three Lions someday, and he could be a good fit for West Ham.

