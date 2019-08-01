Report: Bournemouth interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are showing interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama this summer.
Wanyama, who is one £65k-per-week wages at Spurs, joined the north London club in 2016 from Southampton.
Mauricio Pochettino, who previously worked with him at Saints, hailed him as a ‘perfect player’ when Wanyama joined the club.
“He’s a very strong midfielder who is a holding midfielder but can play free and can play very well with the ball. He’s powerful and I think he’s a perfect player for us,” said the Spurs boss.
However, the Kenya international has become a frustrating figure at Spurs over the last few years as he struggled with recurrent injuries and loss in form.
Wanyama was ruled out of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the Audi Cup due to injury and he is likely to drop down the pecking order following the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
With Oliver Skipp impressing and Spurs likely to make a move for Bruno Fernandes, Wanyama could face an uncertain future at the London club.
The Cherries are keen to sign him, and he could be offered a way out.
Bournemouth are looking to bolster their midfield and Wanyama, who has loads of Premier League experience, would be a brilliant signing for the club.
However, his injury problems remain a major worry.