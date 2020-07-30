Report: Bournemouth have accepted a £41 million bid from Manchester City for Tottenham Hotspur target Nathan Ake

According to the BBC, Bournemouth have accepted a £41 million bid from Manchester City for Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake.

The former Chelsea star is keen to remain in the top-flight following the Cherries’ relegation, and the club have accepted City’s bid in what could be a huge blow to Tottenham Hotspur.





According to Daily Express, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants to beef up his leaky defence this summer, and chairman Daniel Levy was said to be open to spending £40 million on the Bournemouth star.

However, it doesn’t appear that the North Londoners were very keen on the 25-year-old as he is now expected to join Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Jan Vertonghen has left Tottenham, and the club are expected to bring in a quality replacement before the end of the transfer window.

Missing out on Ake to a direct rival should concern Spurs, but Mourinho currently has Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld as his centre-back options, and maybe he isn’t planning on strengthening the position anytime soon.

Given the quality and huge potential of the Netherlands international, he would have been a quality addition to Tottenham, but the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a massive blow on their finances, and the shrewd Levy shouldn’t be expected to spend that much on a centre-back.