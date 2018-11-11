Report: Bournemouth fear losing Tottenham Hotspur target Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has grown into one of the finest defenders in the Premier League since he joined Bournemouth permanently from Chelsea in 2017.
The potential was already there, and Eddie Howe got the best out of him by providing him the regular game time he needed to take his game to the next level.
The Dutch defender has been outstanding for them, and now Bournemouth are facing a battle to keep hold of their star player.
According to reports from The Sun, Howe is keen to line up a replacement centre-back as he fears that Ake could be sold in January or at the end of the season.
A host of Premier League clubs have taken a keen interest in Ake, and could make a move for the Dutch defender. Chelsea have a £40m buyback clause in the deal, and they could re-sign their former player.
Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been linked with the Netherlands international. Last month, the Daily Star reported that Mauricio Pochettino has been keeping track of the 23-year-old and sees him as a perfect replacement for Toby Alderweireld.