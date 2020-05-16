Report: Boubakary Soumare interested in joining Newcastle United

It’s great to be a Newcastle fan at the moment, isn’t it?
Despite the delay in the takeover process, the fans are usually in an upbeat mood (type #cans on Twitter and you’ll know why) as there is an anticipation that it is only a matter of time before the deal goes through.
On the other hand, the Magpies are being linked with a host of elite players on a daily basis. In times like these, when football experts are claiming that big transfers are unlikely to happen in the next transfer window, Newcastle, potentially bankrolled by Saudi investments are being linked with players like Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.
However you see it – whether they would be able to pull off the deal or not, whether these are complete fabrications or not – Newcastle are not failing to grab the headline one way or the other.
The Chronicle has claimed that Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is interested in joining the Tyneside club in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies failed in their attempt to sign the £35 million rated midfielder, despite a bid being accepted for him. At that time the player didn’t want to leave Lille, but it seems he is now interested.
The report claims that he will study Newcastle’s proposal carefully if the Premier League club make a bid for him this summer. The 21-year-old is a fantastic young talent, and he would be a superb addition for the club. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle reignite their interest in him in the summer.