Report: Borussia Dortmund winger and Liverpool target Jadon Sancho open to joining Manchester City

According to The Sun, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has told friends he would consider going back to Manchester City if they showed interest this summer.

The England international wants to return to England, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool linked with an interest.





Le10sport did claim that Jurgen Klopp’s side are leading the race for the signature of Sancho, but he is valued at £115 million by Dortmund, and the Reds aren’t planning on spending big on transfers this summer due to the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s why Liverpool decided against meeting the £54 million of RB Leipzig winger Timo Werner, and they won’t be keen to sign that much on another forward.

Sancho left Man. City for Dortmund for an initial fee of around £8 million in the summer of 2017, rejecting their £30,000-a-week deal as he was clearly not in boss Pep Guardiola’s plans at the time.

The Etihad Stadium outfit have the right of first refusal for the 20-year-old, and they could look to bring him back should they lose Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich and win their appeal against their Champions League ban.

With 20 goals and 18 assists in 41 appearances for Dortmund this season, Sancho definitely has what it takes to improve Guardiola’s side, and it’s one of the reasons why Klopp and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are also keen.

They will have to meet the demands of the Bundesliga giants to have a chance, and it will be interesting to see where Sancho will be plying his trade next season.