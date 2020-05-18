Report: Borussia Dortmund open talks to sign Odsonne Edouard

According to reports from French media outlet Le 10 Sport, German giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

It has been claimed that Dortmund are looking for a replacement of Erling Haaland already.

The 19-year-old striker joined Dortmund during the January transfer window and has been in sensational form. He has scored 41 goals this term but could still leave the club.

He has a release clause of £63m and there is no shortage of admirers.

Dortmund have earmarked Edouard as a potential replacement in case he leaves the club. Talks between the two clubs are currently underway.

Edouard has scored 27 goals in 46 games for Celtic and has further provided 19 assists. Clearly he is now ready to jump the ship and play for a top European club.

Competition from Newcastle United

Dortmund are likely to face competition from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The Magpies badly need a striker this summer and are reportedly keen to sign the Celtic frontman.

According to reports from Daily Record, the Magpies are weighing up a £25m offer for the Celtic star.

Edouard is a favourite among the Celtic fans but the Bhoys would be powerless to prevent him from leaving if big clubs come up with tempting offers.