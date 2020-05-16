Report: Borussia Dortmund interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to Le10 Sport, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that the German club are keeping an eye on the 22-year-old should they need to make a move for a new striker this summer.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Edouard has made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 22 goals in the process.
The Frenchman has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for the Hoops so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Good signing for Borussia Dortmund?
Dortmund have one of the best young strikers in Europe in Erling Braut Haaland, but the Bundesliga club could always do with more firepower upfront.
Edouard is a very promising and talented young striker who would make the German outfit a better team.
Celtic stay
While Celtic have sold their best players over the years, if the Hoops are keen on winning the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row next season, then they should keep hold of Edouard, as he is the best striker on their books at the moment.