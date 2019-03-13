Report: Borussia Dortmund eye move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, German giants Borussia Dortmund are showing keen interest in signing Celtic left back Kieran Tierney this summer.
The 21-year-old, a product of the club’s youth academy, is already an established star for Celtic. He has been a key player for the Bhoys since his breakthrough 2015-16 campaign where he cemented his left-back position at Celtic Park.
Tierney is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership, and he has all the potential to become a world class player in the future.
Celtic have done exceedingly well to fend off all interest in Tierney till now. A host of clubs are linked with a move, including Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
It has been reported that Dortmund scouts are heavily impressed with Tierney, and they could launch a summer bid in the region of £25million for his signature.
Leicester City and ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also interested, and it remains to be seen whether Celtic can keep hold of their prized asset in the summer.