Report: Borussia Dortmund close to signing Manchester United target Jude Bellingham

According to reports from BBC Sport, German giants Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of completing the signing of Jude Bellingham.

The highly-rated youngster broke the record of Trevor Francis when made his first-team debut aged 16 years and 38 days for Birmingham City in August. He became the youngest ever player to have represented the club.





The exciting young versatile midfielder has made 33 Championship appearances this season, and has scored four goals thus far. He has provided two assists as well.

The youngster has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but it seems he will be heading to Germany to join Dortmund.

The German giants feel they can lure him with the example of how Jadon Sancho’s career has flourished after he moved to Germany from Manchester City at the age of 17.

Blow for Manchester United?

Back in March, a report claimed that the midfielder’s parents were handed a tour of Carrington by the Manchester United officials.

It was claimed that Birmingham had given the player permission to hold talks with his suitors.

German publication Bild claimed a few months back that Dortmund would be paying Birmingham a transfer fee of €35 million (£30.56 million) for Bellingham.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United make a late move for the youngster in the summer. But as it stands, he is heading to Dortmund, and that’s a massive blow for Manchester United in the transfer race.