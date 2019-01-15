Report: Borja Iglesias rejects Everton move

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias has rejected a move to Everton, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.
The Toffes were looking activate his €28million (£25million) release clause, but the player has snubbed their proposal. The Spaniard has made it clear that he is staying with Espanyol till the end of the season.
The 25-year-old joined Espanyol from Celta Vigo during the summer transfer window and has impressed heavily, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 18 La Liga appearances.
Everton have played eye-catching football at times, and their recent 2-0 win against Bournemouth demonstrate that. However, they have struggled to produce consistent results in front of the goal.
Richarlison has scored only once in the last seven games, while the likes of Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun has been out of favour. Silva is looking to bring in another striker at the Goodison Park, but it seems that they will have to look for options elsewhere.
Iglesias would have added another dimension to the side, but Everton have suffered a blow here as no move will be happening this month it seems.