Blog Teams Liverpool Report: Bobby Adekanye set for Liverpool summer exit after rejecting new three-year deal for being left out of pre-season squad

Report: Bobby Adekanye set for Liverpool summer exit after rejecting new three-year deal for being left out of pre-season squad

26 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News


Liverpool under-23 winger Bobby Adekanye will leave the club this summer when his current contract runs out.

The 20-year-old arrived on Merseyside from Barcelona youth ranks following a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, and despite showing flashes of brilliance for the under-23s of recent, his progress has been hampered by injuries which have also caused a lack of consistency.

Nevertheless, Liverpool handed Adekanye a three-year deal which he has since rejected.

The Nigerian-born Netherlands youth international told Voetbalzone that he rejected the new contract because of his disappointment with being left out of manager Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the last pre-season tour of the USA.

Adekanye has already agreed to join Serie A outfit Lazio at the end of the season having held discussions with the Italian club over a five-year contract.

The winger has trained with Klopp’s side on a couple of occasions this season, but hasn’t impressed the German enough to earn his senior debut like three (Curtis Jones, Rafa Camacho and Ki-Jana Hoever) of his under-23s teammates did against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January’s F.A Cup loss.

Newcastle United transfer target Joelinton comments on his Hoffenheim future
Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Kortney Hause permanently

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing? Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com