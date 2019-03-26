Report: Bobby Adekanye set for Liverpool summer exit after rejecting new three-year deal for being left out of pre-season squad

Liverpool under-23 winger Bobby Adekanye will leave the club this summer when his current contract runs out.
The 20-year-old arrived on Merseyside from Barcelona youth ranks following a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, and despite showing flashes of brilliance for the under-23s of recent, his progress has been hampered by injuries which have also caused a lack of consistency.
Nevertheless, Liverpool handed Adekanye a three-year deal which he has since rejected.
The Nigerian-born Netherlands youth international told Voetbalzone that he rejected the new contract because of his disappointment with being left out of manager Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the last pre-season tour of the USA.
Adekanye has already agreed to join Serie A outfit Lazio at the end of the season having held discussions with the Italian club over a five-year contract.
Bobby Adekanye's move to Lazio is edging closer. He'll be leaving #LFC on a free this summer, and a deal with the Serie A side is almost complete. He has another option on the table but Italy preferred destination.
— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 22, 2019
The winger has trained with Klopp’s side on a couple of occasions this season, but hasn’t impressed the German enough to earn his senior debut like three (Curtis Jones, Rafa Camacho and Ki-Jana Hoever) of his under-23s teammates did against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January’s F.A Cup loss.