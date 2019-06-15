Report: Bin Zayed Group want to keep Rafa Benitez as Newcastle United manager after completing takeover

According to The Sun, the Bin Zayed Group want to keep Rafa Benitez as Newcastle United manager once they complete a £350 million takeover.
Owner Mike Ashley has already agreed to sell the Saint James’ Park outfit to the Dubai-based company owned by multi-billionaire Sheikh Khaled, and a deal could be completed at the end of the month.
Erstwhile Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has already been linked with taking over the dugout at Newcastle once the new owners come in, while former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has also been linked.
Benitez’s current contract ends at the end of the month, and while he is yet to sign another one, the Bin Zayed Group are keen to have him continue the job and will provide him with much-needed transfer funds to strengthen the squad this summer.
It’s a news that will delight Newcastle fans given the love they already have for the 59-year-old.
Benitez helped them secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2015-16.
The Magpies topped the second-division at the end of 2016-17, and have retained their top-flight status in the last two campaigns despite very little support from Ashley.