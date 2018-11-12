Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Besiktas want Liverpool keeper Karius permanently

According to a report published by Sky Sports, Besiktas club President Fikret Orman has confirmed that the Turkish giants want to sign Loris Karius on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

This will come as a surprise to some as it was recently suggested by some media outlets that Besiktas were hoping to send the German keeper back to Anfield in January.

Orman said:  “Karius is an excellent keeper, God willing we will sign him on a permanent transfer.

“These stories are complete nonsense.

“Give Karius some time is all I’m saying. Karius has a lot of work to do but give him time.”

Karius managed to win the first-choice keeper jersey at Liverpool during the second half of last season from Simon Mignolet.

However, he failed to prove that he was good enough to hold down the position as he managed to keep just one clean sheet from his eight appearances last term.

He produced a disastrous display during the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May as he gifted Los Blancos with two goals and they went on to win 3-1.

The 25-year-old Karius’s time at Liverpool was eventually brought to an end when the club purchased Alisson from Roma during the summer transfer window.

 

