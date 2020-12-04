Report: Besiktas want Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan in January

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Çebi has revealed that he would like to bring Everton striker Cenk Tosun back to the Turkish Super Lig giants when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Tosun ended the campaign with five goals in 14 Premier League games and was a key player under then-manager Sam Allardyce.

The arrival of former boss Marco Silva ahead of 2018-19 didn’t do the Turkey international any good as he found himself behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean in the pecking order.

The Everton striker ended that campaign with three goals in 25 EPL games, moving to Crystal Palace on loan in January 2020 after playing just five league games in the first half of 2019-20.

Tosun featured in just five league games at Selhurst Park before an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

He has played just 31 minutes of league football so far in 2020-21, and he could be keen to leave Goodison Park in January in search of regular playing opportunities.

Besiktas are offering him a chance to return home, and the club’s President is keen to have him back should Everton make him available on loan next month.

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Çebi: “I would like to see Cenk Tosun in Beşiktaş. If Everton thinks about sending on loan, we will do whatever is necessary. A local football player, we have problems in this regard. We will check the situation in January. Our door is open to Cenk.” — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 3, 2020

Tosun bagged 20 goals in 33 league games for Besiktas in 2016-17, helping them to successfully defend their Super Lig title, and they reckon he can help them win the title again.

The Turkish giants finished last season and 2018-19 in third place and were fourth at the end of 2017-18, and they could do with the services of the Everton man as they look to become champions again.

Calvert-Lewin’s red-hot form has made Tosun surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, and manager Carlo Ancelotti could be willing to let him leave again temporarily next month.