Report: Besiktas preparing move to sign Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou

According to reports from Turkish media outlet, Fanatik, Besiktas are considering making a move to sign Georges-Kevin N’Koudou from Tottenham, in the January transfer window.
The French winger joined Spurs in 2016, but has failed to make a strong impact under Mauricio Pochettino.
He has managed only 23 games in all competitions for Spurs and has one goal to his name.
N’Koudou, who is on £35k-per-week wages, has made two appearances this season. He made an impact from the bench in Spurs’ win over Fulham last Sunday.
The report claims that Besiktas are eyeing a loan move, with an option to buy, after losing Ryan Babel to Fulham.
The former Marseille winger is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and the north London club are happy to let him go this month.
The winger is available for around £10 million this month, according to a report from the Telegraph.
He seriously needs to move out of Spurs to get regular games. Spurs would prefer to sell him directly but another spell won’t be a bad option for him.