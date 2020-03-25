Report: Besiktas open talks to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne

According to reports from Turkish newspaper Posta, Besiktas are keen to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Besiktas are making a big effort to sign Clyne who will become a free agent at the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined Liverpool in 2015 from Southampton and has made over 100 appearances for the club.
Last season, he joined AFC Bournemouth on loan and made 15 appearances for the Cherries. He suffered a knee ligament injury during pre-season and has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The England international, who is on £70k-per-week wages at Anfield, may have played his last game for Liverpool with football being suspended all over the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The report claims that talks have been held between the two clubs. Besiktas are keen to sign him, and he would be a very good addition for them.
He is an experienced defender and Besiktas would be able to sign him for free. However, it remains to be seen whether any Premier League or Championship club make an attempt to sign him in the summer.