Report: Besiktas keen to sign West Ham striker Javier Hernandez on loan

Javier Hernandez failed to live up to the expectations in his debut season at the London Stadium.
David Moyes once again failed to use his players properly, but his biggest obstacle was Marko Arnautovic’s transformation from a winger to a centre-forward.
Under Manuel Pellegrini, the same trend has continued. Arnautovic has maintained his role as centre-forward which means Chicharito has managed only two Premier League starts this season.
According to reports from The Sunday Mirror (11/11/2018; page 68), Turkish club Besiktas are keen to sign him on loan for the rest of the season.
Earlier this week, Turkish newspaper Fanatik claimed that Bekistas have held positive talks with Hernandez’s representatives.
With Hernandez, who is on £140k-per-week wages at West Ham, struggling to make an impact under Pellegrini, there is a very good chance that the Mexican striker could move to Turkey on loan for the rest of the season.
Hernandez has managed just one Premier League goal this season.