Report: Besiktas interested in Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta

According to Fotospor, Besiktas are interested in signing Mbwana Samatta from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Turkish news outlet that the 27-year-old has emerged as a target for the Turkish giants this summer.





Aston Villa spell

Samatta joined Villa from Genk in the January transfer window and failed to make an impact at Villa Park during the second half of last season.

According to WhoScored, the Tanzania international striker made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Dean Smith’s side, scoring one goal in the process.

Tough times ahead for Mbwana Samatta

Villa have just signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £28 million.

The 24-year-old striker is going to be the number one striker for Villla, at least in the opening months of the season, with Wesley injured at the moment.

Samatta is a good player, but with the 27-year-old having struggled in the second half of last season, it is hard to see him compete with Watkins, and he may not get much playing time.

Watkins scored 26 goals in the Championship for Brentford last season, according to WhoScored