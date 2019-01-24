Report: Besiktas have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham winger Georges Kevin N’Koudou

Earlier this week, Turkish media outlet, Fanatik reported that Besiktas are considering to make a move to sign Georges-Kevin N’Koudou from Tottenham in the January transfer window.
The French winger joined Spurs in 2016, but has failed to make a strong impact under Mauricio Pochettino.
He has managed only 23 games in all competitions for Spurs, and has one goal to his name. However, Pochettino has said recently that he has plans for N’Koudou, who is on £35k-per-week wages, this season.
However, reports from Sporx claim that Besiktas have reached an agreement with Spurs to sign the player on loan till the end of the season.
The report adds that both the clubs have agreed in principle, and the deal should be announced very shortly.
Ricardo Quaresma is expected to leave Besiktas to return to Porto for family reasons, and N’Koudou is seen as a replacement for the Portugal international.