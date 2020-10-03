Report: Ben Godfrey passes Everton medical

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:18am, October 3, 2020), Norwich City central defender Ben Godfrey has passed his medical at Everton.

It has been reported that Premier League club Everton will announce the signing of the central defender from Championship club Norwich today.





Earlier this week, BBC Sport reported that Everton have agreed a £25 million with Norwich over the transfer of the 22-year-old central defender.

Would Ben Godfrey be a good signing for Everton?

Godfrey is a very good and talented young central defender who did well for Norwich in the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old will make the Toffees a better defensively not just right now, but for years to come.

Under manager Carlo Ancelotti, the England Under-21 international will improve and add facets to his game.

Ambition

Everton are a big and ambitious club, and the Toffees are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The Merseyside outfit have won all three of their league games so far this season and are flying at the moment.

Everton will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.