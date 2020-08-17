Report: Bellagraph Nova Group want to sign players like Cristiano Ronaldo if Newcastle United takeover goes through

According to The Telegraph, Bellagraph Nova Group are in direct contact with Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and will look to sign him and such calibre of players if their planned takeover of Newcastle United goes through.

The group claim to have tabled a £280 million bid for the St. James’ Park outfit, but current owner Mike Ashley is holding out for £340 million.





Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers pulled out of a £300 million deal to buy Newcastle last month after the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test frustrated their efforts, and the BN Group are now looking to swoop with the Sports Direct owner very keen to sell.

They claim to have enlisted the help of Alan Shearer and former Magpies striker Michael Chopra, and the former has been offered the chance to become Newcastle next manager.

BNG earned about £9.2 billion in revenue last year and have already provided a Letter of Intent and a Proof of Funds, so they do look capable of making marquee signings and heavily investing in the club, training facilities and community.

It will be interesting to see what happens going forward but Newcastle are most likely to start next season with Ashley as owner and Steve Bruce as head coach, and the club will hope to make the needed squad additions before the end of the summer transfer window.