Report: Bellagraph Nova Group want Alan Shearer as Newcastle United manager if takeover goes through

According to The Sun, the Bellagraph Nova Group believe that they are at an advanced stage of negotiating with wantaway Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley as they look to buy the club, and they have offered Alan Shearer the chance to become the club’s manager should the takeover go through.

The Singaporean group have already provided a Letter of Intent and a Proof of Funds, but they believe Ashley’s new £340 million asking price is too high, and are hoping to come to an agreement soon.





Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund pulled out of a £300 million deal to buy Newcastle last month, and the BN Group are looking to move in.

They have enlisted the help of Shearer and former Magpies striker Michael Chopra who is fronting the bid.

The Asian finance company and private equity firm based in France claim that the Premier League’s highest goalscorer of all time has accepted to work with them if they take over the St. James’ Park outfit, but it’s not specifically known if that will be as a manager.

The 50-year-old was appointed as Newcastle manager back in 2009, but his eight games in charge yielded only five points out as the side failed to escape relegation.

Current Magpies boss Steve Bruce is Shearer’s friend, and if he will be interested in succeeding him remains to be seen.