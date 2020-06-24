Report: Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara wants to join Liverpool

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara wants to join Liverpool after refusing to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

Update @fcbayern & Thiago: in the Team there are rumors that he wants to join @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

Not true. True: The contract of Thiago and Bayern was fixed, everything was negotiated. But: at the appointment with the bosses Thiago hesitated to sign. he said he couldn't explain it to himself. in the club they now believe that he wants to leave @SPORTBILD https://t.co/ncjnB9aEmK — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

The Bundesliga giants were hoping the Spain international will put pen to paper on a new deal last month, but he has changed his mind and they believe he wants to leave, with Liverpool said to be his preferred choice following talks with his teammates.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to add a few quality additions to his ranks ahead of next season’s title defence, and Thiago will definitely be a great signing for Liverpool.

With Naby Keita struggling for consistency, the Anfield outfit have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, but they will have to part with £50 million to have a chance of landing the Portuguese.

Thiago won’t cost as much as that from the look of things, and he brings more to the table given that he is an all-rounder midfielder.

The former Barcelona star is arguably the best in his position in the German top-flight, and landing such a player will no doubt improve Liverpool’s midfield.

The 29-year-old brings loads of creativity to the table and that will come handy in this Liverpool side.