Report: Bayern Munich join Celtic in transfer race for Hearts’ Aaron Hickey

According to the Daily Mail (via The Scottish Sun), Bayern Munich want Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey and are hoping to beat Celtic to his signature when the summer transfer window opens.

The 17-year-old is a wanted man in Europe, with English Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Southampton keen, while Lazio and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on him.





Hickey only left Celtic in July 2018 for more playing chances after struggling to break into the senior team.

While they have a 30% sell-on clause inserted for any future transfers, the Parkhead outfit want him back following his swift rise at Hearts.

The teenager has just a year left on his contract at Tynecastle and will be available for cheap should he decide to move on upon the side’s relegation.

While Bayern are a move attractive option, the fact that joining Celtic gives him a realistic chance of continuing his development could see him decide to remain in Scotland.

Hickey isn’t likely to force his way into the starting XIs of any of the Premier League sides interested in his services, and a return to Parkhead to prove himself is his best bet.

He featured in 26 games across all competitions for Hearts this term, and it will be interesting to see where the in-demand full-back is plying his trade next season.