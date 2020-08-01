Report: Bayern Munich have guaranteed Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele regular playing minutes

According to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich have guaranteed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele regular playing minutes as the Frenchman looks to leave North London this summer.

Inter Milan and Barcelona have also been linked with Spurs club-record signing, but suitors have to meet the demands of chairman Daniel Levy to have a chance of landing him.





Ndombele wants to leave Tottenham after just a season given the poor working relationship between him and boss Jose Mourinho, and Bayern want him.

The Bundesliga giants have been in regular contact with the entourage of the France international and are hoping to seal a deal.

The 23-year-old wants to play at next summer’s European Championship after the rescheduling presented him with another chance.

Ndombele would have never made the French squad had the competition happened this year given his struggles and lack of regular playing minutes in the Premier League.

That isn’t guaranteed next season either and his chances of making it to the tournament could be dealt a huge blow.

Bayern are promising that and that definitely entices the midfielder, but it remains to be seen if they are keen to part with at least the £55 million Spurs paid Lyon for his signature.