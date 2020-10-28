Report: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is on the target list of Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is on the target list of Liverpool, and the Merseysiders have now been handed a huge boost after contract extension talks stalled following the third round of negotiations.

Our Story: the third round of negotiations about a new contract for @David_Alaba failed! @FCBayern @sportbild — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 28, 2020

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara joined the Reds from Bayern during the summer on a four-year deal for £20 million, and his former teammate could reunite with him at Anfield if the Bundesliga giants fail to convince him to stay and Liverpool swoop.





The Austrian international has just a few months left on his current deal which expires next summer, and he can leave for nothing at the end of it.

Alaba is also free to sign a pre-contract deal with another club in January if he isn’t sold during the winter transfer window, and Liverpool could now be tempted to make a firm move and table a bid when the transfer market reopens given their current injury woes at the back.

Dutchman Virgil van Dijk is potentially out of 2019-20 after damaging his Anterior Cruciate Ligament, and manager Jurgen Klopp was dealt another huge blow yesterday after makeshift centre-back Fabinho picked up a hamstring injury in the Champions League victory over FC Midtjylland.

Joe Gomez is the only fit senior option at the moment, with Joel Matip still yet to be fully fit.

While Alaba is primarily a left-back, he has often been deployed at centre-back and has played in the position since the 2020-21 campaign kicked off.

The 28-year-old has played seven times as a central defender thus far, and will be a great addition to any squad given his huge quality and versatility.

Alaba can also play in midfield and attack – roles he has played on a number of occasions for his country – and Liverpool could do with such an experienced star in their squad.

It remains unknown whether they will go after him, but they can’t afford to miss out on such a serial winner should he become available in January.