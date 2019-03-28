Report: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund keen on Everton under-18 striker Ellis Simms

According to The Sun, Everton under-18 striker Ellis Simms is attracting plenty of suitors across Europe following an outstanding form in front of goal this term.
Bundesliga trio Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Dortmund are said to be scouting him, while French duo Monaco and Lyon have also registered interest in the teenage sensation.
Simms, who is eligible to represent England, Poland and Jamaica has scored 40 goals for the Toffees under-18’s this season, and with his scholarship deal at the Goodison Park outfit set to run out in the summer, interests in his signature are beginning to grow.
The teenager has already caught the eyes of manager Marco Silva who is said to be considering handing him his first-team debut soon.
Everton are looking forward to handing him a professional deal anytime soon, and Simms will surely have a lot of options to choose from when the time comes.
Football Director Marcel Brands and Silva have made signing young players top priority since arriving last summer, and they surely will be doing everything within their power to make sure the club hang on to the young prolific striker.