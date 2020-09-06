Report: Barry Douglas happy at Leeds United amid Celtic rumour

Barry Douglas is happy at Leeds United amid interest from Celtic, according to Leeds Live.

The Daily Mail recently reported of interest from Celtic in Leeds left-back Douglas.





The report stated that the Scottish Premiership giants and the promoted Premier League outfit have held talks over the transfer of the 31-year-old.

However, Leeds Live has claimed that the Scotland international is happy at Leeds and is a key member of the the club’s dressing room.

Should Barry Douglas stay at Leeds United?

Douglas is not guaranteed a place in the Leeds starting lineup, with Stuart Dallas having made that position his own last season.

The Northern Ireland international is a winger by trade, but he did well at left-back in the Championship.

However, the Premier League is a huge step-up, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will want a specialist as his left-back this season.

Douglas is a very good player who should be confident of playing regularly for Leeds this season.

While Celtic are a massive club and are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row, Leeds are about to play in the Premier League for the first time since 2004.