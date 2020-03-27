Report: Barcelona will attempt to offer Philippe Coutinho in a transfer deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will attempt to offer Philippe Coutinho in a transfer deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
The Brazilian wants to return to the Premier League after struggling to make an impression at the Spanish side following his £142 million move in January 2018.
Spurs were keen to land Coutinho last summer prior to his loan move to Bayern Munich, and have been linked with an interest in him alongside Chelsea and Arsenal ahead of the coming transfer window.
Barcelona actually did send Tottenham the necessary transfer documents for them to sign the former Liverpool star before they signed Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis instead, and a move could still be on the cards.
The La Liga giants want Ndombele, and a swap move isn’t ruled out.
The Frenchman has failed to hit the ground running at the North London club and has been publicly criticized by boss Jose Mourinho.
It is said that Spurs’ £65 million summer is keen on leaving the club to join Barcelona due to his poor relationship with the Portuguese, and it will be interesting to see if both sides can work something out.
With Christian Eriksen gone, Spurs could do with the creativity of the Brazil international in the middle of the park and going forward, and landing him could help boost their chances of landing a first silverware since 2008.