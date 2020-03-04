Report: Barcelona want new contract for Marc-Andre ter Stegen

According to ESPN FC, Barcelona will offer Marc-Andre ter Stegen a new contract.
It has been reported that the Spanish and European giants want to make sure that Ter Stegen has a new contract by the end of the year.
Josep Maria Bartomeu will remain as the Barcelona president until 2021, and he reportedly wants to make sure that the goalkeeper has a new deal by the time he leaves his role.
The 27-year-old Germany international goalkeeper is happy at Barcelona, according to the report.
New contract sensible?
Ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and him staying at Barcelona in the long run would make sense for the Blaugrana.
The Spanish and European giants are going through a transition period at the time, and they need to keep hold of their best players.
The 27-year-old has been on the books of Barcelona since the summer of 2014 when he joined from German club Borussia Monchengladbach.
According to Sport, Ter Stegen’s current contract at Barcelona runs until the summer of 2022, and there is a release clause of €180 million (£156.48 million).
Barca are second in the La Liga table at the moment with 55 points from 26 matches, a point behind leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid.