Report: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Leicester City keeping tabs on Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi

According to le10sport, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping an eye on the situation of French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi at Arsenal.

The youngster has reportedly been placed on the transfer list for this summer by the Gunners board, and manager Mikel Arteta is said not to be against it.





Guendouzi is also attracting Leicester City, but the chance to work with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid could be too tempting to turn down should the opportunity arise.

The French legend loves Guendouzi very much according to le10sport, and he sees him as a long-term replacement for Casemiro given his technical ability, vision and huge potential.

The Arsenal midfielder, 21, has spent the last two seasons in the Premier League, featuring in 82 games across all competitions, impressing Didier Deschamps and earning a dream call-up to the French national team last September.

Despite his quality, Guendouzi isn’t guaranteed regular playing minutes at either Barcelona or Madrid at the moment, and it remains to be seen if a midfielder is top of the summer transfer plans of the Spanish giants.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks, but the former Lorient midfielder is better off remaining at Arsenal in order for his development to continue.