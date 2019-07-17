Report: Barcelona ready to sell Tottenham target Malcom for £55m

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload Malcom in the summer transfer window.
The Brazilian forward joined Barcelona in 2018 for £37million last summer but he struggled for game time at the Nou Camp.
He made only 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.
According to reports from The Mirror, Malcom’s agent has told Barcelona his client wants to leave this summer.
Arsenal are interested in signing him on loan, while north London rivals Tottenham are thought to be in the race as well.
Everton boss is also believed to be a big fan and wants to add the winger to his squad.
Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t The Daily Mail) now reports that Barcelona are ready to offload him this summer but for no less than £55m.
It has to be noted that Malcom has not handed in a transfer request or declared an intention to leave.
However, the news would surely come as a boost for Spurs who are looking to add depth to their attacking ranks.
It is highly unlikely that Spurs would be willing to pay the amount Barcelona are looking for, but a loan deal could be a possibility.