Report: Barcelona players and manager are backing former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho to emerge from slump

Barcelona midfielder cum forward Philippe Coutinho has struggled to hit top form since leaving Liverpool for the La Liga outfit last January.
Despite scoring 10 times in 22 appearances last term and already bagging eight goals and assisting five others in 32 games this term, the former Reds star has often cut a frustrated figure on the pitch this term, struggling to hold down a starting berth, and has been rumoured to be keen on a return to Liverpool.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has since played down the possibility of that happening, but Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in his services.
The Catalans don’t seem ready to give up on him anytime soon, though, and according to Sport, Coutinho’s Barcelona teammates and manager Ernesto Valverde are fully behind him and are confident he will emerge from his recent slump.
At Liverpool, the Brazilian was one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheets, and he was slowly establishing himself as a club legend in the making having endeared himself to the fans.
However, he put in a transfer request to leave in the summer of 2017 before the club finally allowed him go after a £142million deal was struck months later.
Things might not have initially gone as planned for Coutinho at Barcelona, but the ex-Liverpool man surely has the potential to finally prove his worth, and with the help of the squad, he would be back on his feet sooner or later.