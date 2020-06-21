Report: Barcelona midfielder Phillippe Coutinho offered to Everton

According to Daily Record’s Duncan Castles, Barcelona midfielder Phillippe Coutinho has been offered to Everton on a one-year loan through his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazil international is currently on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich and is due to return the La Liga giants at the end of the campaign.





However, he isn’t in their plans and he wants to return to England next season.

Coutinho has already been linked with a return to Liverpool, with the Sunday World claiming that he has made a personal plea to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in a bid to return to Anfield this summer.

Philippe Coutinho hatches a plan to secure a return to Liverpool and the latest on Jadon Sancho's future on a packed @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zQ8iycYUwK — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2020

According to Castles, Joorabchian is very close friends with Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri, but it remains to be seen if the player is open to joining the Goodison Park outfit given his Reds affiliation.

Barcelona will cover 30% of Coutinho £250,000-a-week wages should he leave on loan, and the Toffees will have to cover the remaining £175,000-a-week should the loan deal go through.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could do with the creativity of the Brazilian star in the middle of the park, and there is no denying the fact that he has what it takes to help boost their top-six chances.

Coutinho was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool, and it was the reason why Barcelona splashed £142 million on his signature in January 2018.

While he has since suffered a dip in form, a return to Merseyside could bring out the best in him again, and it will be interesting to see if a move to Everton works out.