Report: Barcelona midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur target Philippe Coutinho has made a personal plea to Jurgen Klopp in a bid to return to Liverpool

According to Sunday World, Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has made a personal plea to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a bid to return to Anfield this summer.

Philippe Coutinho hatches a plan to secure a return to Liverpool and the latest on Jadon Sancho's future on a packed @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zQ8iycYUwK — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2020

The Brazil international joined the Spanish giants for £142 million in January 2018 but struggled to impress and is currently on loan with Bayern Munich.





Coutinho wants to return to the Premier League and has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly wanted to bring the Brazilian to North London last summer as he was available on loan, but former boss Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t keen.

The Tottenham links haven’t gone away, with manager Jose Mourinho said to be keen.

However, the 28-year-old wants to return to Liverpool and is ready to take a pay-cut, with his agent Kia Joorabchian confirming so. Coutinho is clearly not in Barcelona plans, and a move back to the English top-flight would see him firing on all cylinders again.

Chelsea were also linked with an interest, but nothing has been heard about it of recent.

BREAKING: Chelsea are one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 22, 2020

Without a doubt, the Reds midfield could do with the creativity of their former magician, but it remains to be seen if they will be keen.

Barcelona will be open to loaning him out again and it’s a deal Liverpool should grab once that is possible.