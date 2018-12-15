Report: Barcelona make formal offer to loan Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen on loan till the rest of the season as cover for Samuel Umtiti, reports Sport.
The Frenchman is recovering from a knee injury and might no longer need to undergo surgery, but the Camp Nou outfit aren’t willing to take any risks and are keen on signing a temporary cover should worst come to worst.
The 22-year-old Denmark international is seen as a suitable cover, and while an agreement between both clubs is a long way off, a deal remains feasible in the coming weeks.
Barcelona have identified Christensen as a player who can come in for free on loan for the next six months with a possible option to buy in the summer, and they have already met with his agent.
The youngster has lost his place since manager Maurizio Sarri arrived Chelsea during the summer, and he’s very much open to leaving for a place like Barcelona.
The Blues aren’t very much keen on a loan deal but are more open to selling him, and all parties still have a lot to discuss in the coming weeks.
The Catalans want a swift reply, and it could be up to Christensen to make a decision as quickly as possible.