Report: Barcelona keeping tabs on Everton forward Richarlison

According to reports from ESPN, La Liga giants Barcelona are keeping tabs on Everton forward Richarlison as they look to shake up their forward line this summer.
Richarlison joined the Toffees from Warford for a club-record fee of £50 million during the summer transfer window. In his debut season, he has scored 12 Premier League goals, and has adapted nicely in the centre-forward role under Marco Silva.
The 21-year-old has also made his way into the senior Brazil squad, and he is one of the options Barcelona are looking at. The Catalan giants are looking to replace Luis Suarez but Richarlison is just one of the many options for them and not first choice.
“He is a good player and we like him, but there are other options better placed than him,” the source said.
The report claims that Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester United’s highly rated young forward Marcus Rashford while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic is also one of their prime targets.
Everton would like to keep him at the club, but in case there’s an offer from Barcelona, the Toffees would demand £80 million for the Brazilian.