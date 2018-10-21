Report: Barcelona keeping close eye on Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

According to reports from TEAMtalk, reigning La Liga champions Barcelona are planning to keep a close eye on Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier’s form for the rest of the season.
Dier impressed during England’s recent Nations League win over Spain during the international break. It was a brilliant performance from the midfielder, who joined Spurs in 2014.
During the game Dier produced a strong challenge against Sergio Ramos. Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce suggested on TalkSPORT that Dier is as good as Sergio Busquets. His comment drew a lot of ridicule, but it seems Barcelona have taken a keen note of his performance.
Barcelona are also interested in Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld. However, the report suggests that the La Liga giants feel that Dier needs to be observed closely for his versatility.
The Catalan giants are likely to watch him closely in the next few months and they .could weigh up a move for the 24-year-old at the end of the season.
Dier, who is on £60,000-a-week at Spurs, may not be a high profile player at the north London club, but he is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.
He is a solid defensive midfielder, but has the ability to play as a centre-back as well. It will require a massive offer from Barcelona to prise him away from north London.