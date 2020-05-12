Report: Barcelona interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth

According to The Mirror, Barcelona are interested in signing Juan Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Tottenham have made the Argentina international defender available for a transfer this summer.
Spanish and European giants Barcelona are keen on the 22-year-old, who has been offered to clubs, according to the report.
Stats
Foyth has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Estudiantes for a transfer fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £8 million.
Fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of Spurs at the time, and the defender was expected to be a huge success at the North London outfit.
However, in the years that followed, the 22-year-old has failed to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
According to WhoScored, the Argentina international played once in the Champions League in 2017-18 and twice in the same competition in 2018-19.
The youngster also made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs in 2018-19, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
So far this season, Foyth has played 67 minutes in the Premier League and 197 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.